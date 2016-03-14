FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zhejiang Orient's 2015 profit down, to acquire stakes in financial firms
March 14, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zhejiang Orient's 2015 profit down, to acquire stakes in financial firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Orient Holdings Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit down 4.5 percent y/y at 588.9 million yuan ($90.68 million)

* Says plans to acquire stakes in four financial firms for a combined 7.2 billion yuan via share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 6.2 billion yuan in private placement o shares to boost target assets’ capital, replenish working capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ppgUJC; bit.ly/1V6aJ9n; bit.ly/1U0tDiL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4946 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
