TABLE-Aeon Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Mar 15 (Reuters) Aeon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2016 ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.41 9.16 11.19 11.71 (+2.6 pct ) (+23.5 pct ) (+19.0 pct ) (+4.6 pct ) Net 3.04 2.97 3.53 3.79 (+2.4 pct ) (+26.4 pct ) (+16.2 pct ) (+7.4 pct ) Div 2,790 yen 2,724 yen 2,695 yen 2,895 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3292.T