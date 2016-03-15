TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment -6 MTH results

Mar 15 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2016 ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 745 mln 546 mln 745 mln 745 mln (+36.5 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 328 mln 73 mln 253 mln 253 mln (+347.2 pct ) (-23.0 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) Div 2,730 yen 610 yen 2,100 yen 2,100 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3455.T