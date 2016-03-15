FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment -6 MTH results
March 15, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Healthcare & Medical Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 15 (Reuters) 
Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jan 31, 2016  ended Jul 31, 2015     to Jul 31, 2016     to Jan 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                 745 mln             546 mln             745 mln             745 mln
                      (+36.5 pct )                              (0.0 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Net                      328 mln              73 mln             253 mln             253 mln
                     (+347.2 pct )                            (-23.0 pct )         (-0.1 pct )
  Div                    2,730 yen             610 yen           2,100 yen           2,100 yen

