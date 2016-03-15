TABLE-Tokyu Reit -6 MTH results

Mar 15 (Reuters) Tokyu Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2016 ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.29 7.13 9.52 7.48 (+2.2 pct ) (-5.4 pct ) (+30.6 pct ) (-21.4 pct ) Net 2.57 2.40 2.86 2.85 (+7.3 pct ) (-9.9 pct ) (+11.1 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) Div 2,631 yen 2,451 yen 2,630 yen 2,630 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8957.T