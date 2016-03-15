FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Shawbrook: GS ups rating, says buy-to-let risks overplayed
March 15, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Shawbrook: GS ups rating, says buy-to-let risks overplayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British lender Shawbrook +c.3 pct & 2nd top FTSE midcap gainer after Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “neutral”

** Brokerage says risk concerns around Shawbrook’s mortgage exposure to buy-to-let market are overdone

** Co’s ability to re-allocate capital not used to grow buy-to-let mortgages materially reduces PBT drag, GS says

** 10 of 11 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 1 “hold” and none “sell” or lower, according to Reuters data

** All recommendation actions on stock YTD upward movement, but co -c.19 pct over same period

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
