March 15 (Reuters) - Huayi Brothers

* Says unit to invest 22.8 billion Korean won ($19.11 million) in Sim Entertainment’s shares

* Says unit to own 26.5 percent stake in Sim Entertainment after transaction

($1 = 1,192.8900 won)