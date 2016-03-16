FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment -6 MTH results
March 16, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 16 (Reuters) 
Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment Corporation 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

              6 months and 10 days            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Jan 31, 2016  ended Jul 31, 2015     to Jul 31, 2016     to Jan 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                 197 mln                                 730 mln             755 mln
                                                             (+268.9 pct )         (+3.5 pct )
  Net                       65 mln                                 340 mln             360 mln
                                                             (+421.0 pct )         (+6.1 pct )
  Div                      471 yen                               2,455 yen           2,606 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3463.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
