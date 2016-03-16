TABLE-Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Mar 16 (Reuters) Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months and 10 days 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2016 ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 197 mln 730 mln 755 mln (+268.9 pct ) (+3.5 pct ) Net 65 mln 340 mln 360 mln (+421.0 pct ) (+6.1 pct ) Div 471 yen 2,455 yen 2,606 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3463.T