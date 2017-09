March 16 (Reuters) - Youngor Group Co Ltd

* Says it and related parties plan to invest 200-600 million yuan ($30.69-$92.07 million) to increase shareholdings in the next three mths from March 15 at 12-18 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22jxKuX

