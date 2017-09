March 17 (Reuters) - Sinoer Men’s Wear Co Ltd

* Says second major shareholder Huaxia Life Insurance Co Ltd sold 55 million shares of the company to Chongqing Xinsanwei Investment Consulting Centre LLP on March 14, reducing stake to 1.56 percent from 18.75 percent previously

