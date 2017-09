March 17 (Reuters) - Beijing Vantone Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says 2015 swings to net loss of 612.2 million yuan ($94.52 million) versus net profit of 45.1 million yuan year ago

* Says sets aside asset impairment provision of 610 million yuan for two property projects in Hangzhou city

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21wIIr5; bit.ly/1pNtXVe

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)