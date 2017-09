March 18 (Reuters) - Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co Ltd

* Says unit signs letter of intent with partners including South Korea’s Pet Fun Auto Group

* Says Pet Fun Auto plans to invest 250 billion Korean won ($215.29 million) on electric car projects in Gwangju city, South Korea

($1 = 1,161.2000 won)