March 18, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan -9-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Mar 18 (Reuters)-
Oracle Corp Japan
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   9 months ended     9 months ended      Year to
                  Feb 29, 2016        Feb 28, 2015     May 31, 2016
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST
  Sales              122.05              117.56
                   (+3.8 pct)          (+5.3 pct)    (+2.0 - +5.0 pct)
  Operating           36.48               34.25
                   (+6.5 pct)          (+10.8 pct)
  Recurring           36.54               34.41
                   (+6.2 pct)          (+11.3 pct)
  Net                 24.38               22.16
                   (+10.0 pct)         (+16.6 pct)
  EPS              191.55 yen          174.23 yen  245.00 yen - 254.00 yen
  EPS Diluted      191.21 yen          174.09 yen
  Ann Div                               95.00 yen
  -Q2 div              NIL                 NIL
  -Q4 div                               95.00 yen
NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4716.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
