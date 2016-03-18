REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan -9-MTH parent results

(Adds company forecast) Mar 18 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Feb 29, 2016 Feb 28, 2015 May 31, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 122.05 117.56 (+3.8 pct) (+5.3 pct) (+2.0 - +5.0 pct) Operating 36.48 34.25 (+6.5 pct) (+10.8 pct) Recurring 36.54 34.41 (+6.2 pct) (+11.3 pct) Net 24.38 22.16 (+10.0 pct) (+16.6 pct) EPS 191.55 yen 174.23 yen 245.00 yen - 254.00 yen EPS Diluted 191.21 yen 174.09 yen Ann Div 95.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 95.00 yen NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4716.T