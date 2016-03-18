FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Security & Fire plans Australian, Thai acquisitions
March 18, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Security & Fire plans Australian, Thai acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - China Security & Fire Co Ltd

* Says subsidiary plans to buy Australian security assets, property assets for A$157.5 million ($120.22 million)

* Says Hong Kong subsidiary plans to buy United Premier International for 1.3 billion Thai baht ($37.33 million)

* Says it aims to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan ($771.99 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, projects, repay bank loans and replenish working capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1py8xLY; bit.ly/258tjSy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3101 Australian dollars) ($1 = 34.8200 baht) ($1 = 6.4768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

