BRIEF-China Security & Fire plans Australian, Thai acquisitions

March 18 (Reuters) - China Security & Fire Co Ltd

* Says subsidiary plans to buy Australian security assets, property assets for A$157.5 million ($120.22 million)

* Says Hong Kong subsidiary plans to buy United Premier International for 1.3 billion Thai baht ($37.33 million)

* Says it aims to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan ($771.99 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, projects, repay bank loans and replenish working capital

