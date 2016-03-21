Panda bond pipeline multiplies

* Singapore’s DBS marketing debut onshore yuan issue

* Range of overseas issuers waiting for regulatory guidance

* Outflow data eases fears of further capital controls

By Ina Zhou and Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, March 21 (IFR) - Panda bonds are springing back to life in China’s interbank market after an almost two-month pause, with DBS meeting investors in Shanghai and Beijing ahead of a potential offering and overdue regulatory guidance said to be imminent.

Bankers are expecting detailed guidance for offshore issuers looking to tap the onshore remninbi market to emerge soon, following the end of the national party congress earlier this month.

Once the rules are unveiled, a slew of overseas companies, banks, governments and multilateral agencies are expected to move quickly with Panda offerings.

While some overseas-based Chinese companies have sold bonds through the Shanghai Stock Exchange, no new Panda bond has been launched in China’s vast interbank market since British Columbia came to the market in late January - a drought that bankers blame on China’s clampdown on surging capital outflows.

“Worries about not being allowed to take the proceeds offshore did dampen the enthusiasm of some issuers,” said a Shanghai-based underwriter who arranged South Korea’s 3 billion yuan Panda deal late last year.

He said the central bank has reassured market participants that it would not inhibit the development of the Panda market and did not see it as a threat to capital controls since it is only in its early phase.

The underwriter and two other bankers from major Chinese banks expect the People’s Bank of China to issue the new Panda bond rules soon, before the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors follows with precise guidance for non-financial issuers.

Sources say that regulators will be flexible to avoid shutting out issuers from certain jurisdictions.

When the central bank solicited market opinions last year, the reconciliation of accounting standards emerged as a thorny issue. China’s Ministry of Finance only recognises European and Hong Kong accounting standards, which means offshore issuers using other regimes may find it hard to meet disclosure requirements.

That has prevented many companies in other regions who follow the US accounting format from moving ahead with any plans for Panda issues so far.

“Regulators are dealing with these issues and intend to adopt a tiered approach. The same rules won’t be indiscriminately applied to every issuer,” one of the sources said. “They aim for a vital and sustainable Panda bond market.” Pipeline buildup Recent signs that capital outflows may be stabilising will also ease fears of further restrictions. Net foreign exchange sales by the PBoC fell sharply to 227.9 billion in February from January’s 644.5 billion, signalling fewer central bank interventions to support the renminbi, official figures show.

Last week, DBS (Hong Kong) met investors for a proposed offering of 400 million yuan ($61.68 million). A deal would make it the fourth offshore bank after Bank of China (HK), HSBC (HK) and Standard Chartered (HK) to launch Panda bonds.

“DBS visited us earlier in the week and we are now going through our internal credit line procedures to be able to buy the bonds,” said an investor with a Chinese bank.

“We heard the first issuance might be 400 million yuan but they did not say when the notes will be issued,” said another investor in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, China Resources Land, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, last week registered with NAFMII to issue up to 20 billion yuan of Panda bonds on the interbank bond market.

Hong Kong-based Chong Hing Bank, owned by the Guangzhou government’s Yuexiu group, is also planning a Panda with Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China likely to be the lead underwriters, while Bank of China (Hong Kong) is looking at a second Panda offering off its 10 billion yuan programme, according to banking sources.

Daimler has also been linked with plans to privately place new Panda bonds in the interbank market. The German car manufacturer used up its 5 billion yuan Panda bond quota last year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation , a chipmaker based in Shanghai but incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has also registered plans for a 3 billion yuan Panda issue.

More issuers are waiting once regulatory guidance is out. Export-Import Bank of Korea told IFR that it wants to issue a Panda this year, but is waiting for PBoC guidelines first. Korea Development Bank, KEB Hana and Woori are all considering Panda issuance, according to bankers familiar with their plans.

The New Development Bank, the multilateral institution set up by the five BRICS countries last year, is looking to issue Panda bonds in the second quarter of this year.

International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has been in constructive discussion with various authorities in Beijing about returning to the Panda market, according to Philippe Ahoua, manager of IFC Treasury Client Solutions, Asia & Pacific.

IFC was the first international organisation to launch Panda bonds back in 2005.

More sovereign issuers are eyeing the market.

“We have had enquiries from southern European and eastern European countries regarding Panda bonds but nothing has been decided yet,” said the Shanghai-based underwriter.

Poland is considering issuing yuan bonds for a “few hundred million euros”, deputy finance minister Piotr Nowak told Reuters last week.