March 21 (Reuters) - Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy stakes in car interior design firm, Shanghai Global Precision Mould & Plastics Co Ltd for a combined 1.98 billion yuan ($305.72 million) via share issue

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ScQggj

($1 = 6.4765 Chinese yuan renminbi)