BRIEF-Thai Jasmine says Jas Mobile unable to obtain bank guarantee, will buy back shares
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 22, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thai Jasmine says Jas Mobile unable to obtain bank guarantee, will buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Jasmine International Pcl :

Says Jas Mobile is unable to pay for 4G licence as it can’t obtain bank guarantee worth 72 billion baht ($2.07 billion).

Says a Chinese investor interested in investing in Jas Mobile was under a time constraint to request approval from its regulator.

Says Jas Mobile will forfeit 644 million baht for not obtaining the licence, which is no significant impact.

Says to spend 6 billion baht to buy back 1,200 million shares, at 5 baht each, during June 1-10 period. Source text for Eikon: Company coverage: ($1 = 34.86 baht) (Reporting By Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)

