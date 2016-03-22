FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-BT: hits 5-month low, Ofcom demands better services
March 22, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-BT: hits 5-month low, Ofcom demands better services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** BT down as much as 2 pct at a 5-month low of 440p, bottom of Stoxx 600 telecoms index index

** Britain’s telecoms regulator says BT must install business lines more quickly and significantly reduce the wholesale prices it charges rivals for the lines

** Ofcom’s demands come less than a month after it said it would impose higher service standards on BT’s networks unit Openreach in its review of the communications market

** Up to Monday’s close, stock has risen c.5 pct YTD, outperforming the European telecoms sector, down c.5 pct

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

