BUZZ-Barclays: hits 3-wk low amid bearish broker commentary
March 22, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Barclays: hits 3-wk low amid bearish broker commentary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Barclays down as much as 3.4 pct at a 3-week low of 155p

** Goldman Sachs cuts PT to 265p from 310p citing weaker investment banking revenue trends and the planned disposal of Barclays Africa

** GS, however, says BARC stands out as least impacted by challenging market conditions among the investment banks that have so far provided guidance on YTD revenue trends; Rates Barclays as “buy”

** Also, HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”, reduces PT to 190p from 230p

** Stock top loser on FTSE 350 Banks Index, which is down 0.8 pct

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

