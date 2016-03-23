FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Veresen, JERA conclude key terms on Jordan Cove Liquefaction Capacity
March 23, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Veresen, JERA conclude key terms on Jordan Cove Liquefaction Capacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Veresen Inc :

* Veresen Inc concludes key terms with JERA Co Inc for Jordan Cove Liquefaction Capacity

* Veresen says is developing the Jordan Cove LNG facility in the International Port of Coos Bay in Oregon, USA

* Says preliminary agreement signed on March 22 covers the purchase by JERA of at least 1.5 million tonnes per annum of natural gas liquefaction capacity for an initial term of 20 years

* Says Jordan Cove LNG facility is expected to have an initial design liquefaction capacity of about 6 million tonnes per annum, or about 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day

* JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc (TEPCO) and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc Source text for Eikon

Further company coverage:

Related Story: FERC denies approval for Veresen’s Pacific Connector, Jordan Cove LNG Terminal

Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
