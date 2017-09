March 24 (Reuters) - MLS Co Ltd

* Says unit signs letter of intent to acquire 80 percent stake in Hong Kong’s lighting firm for an estimated 300-350 million yuan ($46.09-53.77 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5094 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)