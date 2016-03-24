FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-UK miners: bottom of the FTSE as dollar continues to rally
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 24, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-UK miners: bottom of the FTSE as dollar continues to rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** UK miners among top losers on FTSE 100 as USD advances for a fifth straight session

** DXY last up 0.26 pct, triggering profit-taking in commodities and mining shares ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend

** London-based cos Anglo American (-6 pct), Glencore (-3.7 pct) and BHP Billiton (-3.4 pct) top losers on pan-European Stoxx 600 index in otherwise quiet trade

** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources index down 3.4 pct

** Mining sector has been Europe’s best performer in 2016, rising 4.9 pct against a fall of 8 pct for the Stoxx 600 (only sector in positive territory) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.