March 29 (Reuters) - XiAn Longi Silicon Materials Corp

* Says unit in deal to supply solar cell components to partners, expects to generate up to 3.2 billion yuan ($491.61 million) sales in 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SiYl0t

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5092 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)