March 29 (Reuters) - Beijing eGOVA Co Ltd

* Says to acquire stakes in three companies for 220 million yuan ($33.81 million)

* Says its shares to resume trading on Mar 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1REwzOp; bit.ly/1RoYy62

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5070 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)