(Refiles with complete company name)

April 1 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jinjiang International Travel Co Ltd

* Says it unloaded 1.5 million shares of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank for investment gain of about 16.3 million yuan ($2.52 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PJsWm1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)