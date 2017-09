April 1 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology Co Ltd

* Says it gets China central bank’s approval to acquire payment related firm in Shenzhen for 100 million yuan ($15.47 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qlW4Lp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)