FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Rolls Royce: broker downgrade hit stock
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 4, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Rolls Royce: broker downgrade hit stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Rolls-Royce falls as much as 2 pct, one of the top losers on FTSE 100

** Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “neutral” citing current share price levels anticipate too much of the possible improvement at the end of the decade

** Stock up 14 pct YTD vs 9 pct fall in Stoxx

** Raises PT to 540p from 530p, indicating about 20 pct downside potential from current levels

** Shares have recovered all its losses since its fourth profit warning in Nov

** Median PT of 25 analysts covering stock is 552.5p; 14 have “hold” or higher rating, 8 have “sell”, and 3 have “strong sell”

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.