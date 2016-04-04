FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Equitas raises $99 mln from IPO cornerstone investors
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-India's Equitas raises $99 mln from IPO cornerstone investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) -

* India’s Equitas Holdings Ltd says allots 59.3 million shares at 110 rupees/share to 16 anchor investors

* Equitas Holdings says to raise 6.53 billion Indian rupees ($98.86 million) from anchor investors ahead of IPO Source text for Eikon: Equitas Holdings Ltd allots 5.93 crore shares at Rs 110 amounting to Rs. 653 crore to 16 Anchor Investors. Anchor investors include: Franklin Templeton MF, Birla Sun Life Trustee Co, SBI MF, PI Opportunities Fund, UTI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, Birla Sun Life Insurance, Sundaram MF, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Reliance Life Insurance and Ambit Alpha Fund. ($1 = 66.0507 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.