BRIEF-India's Equitas raises $99 mln from IPO cornerstone investors

April 4 (Reuters) -

* India’s Equitas Holdings Ltd says allots 59.3 million shares at 110 rupees/share to 16 anchor investors

* Equitas Holdings says to raise 6.53 billion Indian rupees ($98.86 million) from anchor investors ahead of IPO Source text for Eikon: Equitas Holdings Ltd allots 5.93 crore shares at Rs 110 amounting to Rs. 653 crore to 16 Anchor Investors. Anchor investors include: Franklin Templeton MF, Birla Sun Life Trustee Co, SBI MF, PI Opportunities Fund, UTI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, HDFC Standard Life Insurance, Birla Sun Life Insurance, Sundaram MF, Tata AIA Life Insurance, Reliance Life Insurance and Ambit Alpha Fund. ($1 = 66.0507 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)