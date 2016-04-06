Pakistani shares end higher; rupee firm, o/n overnight rate fall

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s stock market closed up on Wednesday, driven by gains in energy stocks following a rise in crude oil futures and as cement companies resumed a rally, analysts said.

The benchmark 100-share index on the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up at 0.53 percent, or 179.88 points, at 33,946.37.

Crude oil futures rose as hopes for an agreement among exporters to freeze output underpinned the market.

Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd closed up 1.52 percent, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd ended up 1.22 percent and Mari Petroleum Company Ltd finished up 2.49 percent.

“Cements came back into limelight, following a lacklustre session yesterday, on the back of better than previously reported cement dispatches for the month of March,” said Gohar Rasool, head of international sales at Inter Market Securities Pvt Ltd.

D G Khan Cement Company Ltd closed up 1.1 percent, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd ended up 1.97 percent and Lucky Cement Ltd finished up 1.08 percent.

These stocks had dipped on Tuesday following gains for about 3-5 sessions in a row.

About 187 million shares were traded, with the turnover clocking in at 8.8 billion rupees ($84.22 million).

The rupee ended at 104.65/104.68 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 104.65/104.69.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.80 percent from Tuesday’s close of 6.10 percent. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)