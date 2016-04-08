FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Fukuoka Reit -6 MTH results
April 8, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Fukuoka Reit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 8 (Reuters) 
Fukuoka Reit Corp 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 29, 2016  ended Aug 31, 2015     to Aug 31, 2016     to Feb 28, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    8.34                8.42                8.41                8.36
                       (-0.9 pct )         (+8.1 pct )         (+0.8 pct )         (-0.6 pct )
  Net                         2.67                2.66                2.66                2.66
                       (+0.3 pct )        (+12.3 pct )         (-0.4 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Div                    3,574 yen           3,563 yen           3,560 yen           3,560 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
