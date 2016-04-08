FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan stocks end higher; rupee firm, o/n rates fall
April 8, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Pakistan stocks end higher; rupee firm, o/n rates fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KARACHI, April 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks closed marginally higher on Friday, posting their second straight weekly gain, in mixed trade.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.21 percent, or 71.51 points, higher at 33,967.54. For the week, it gained 1.55 percent.

Trading volume decreased by 25 percent to 196 million shares, while trading value fell 9 percent to 7.8 billion rupees ($74.5 million).

“Mixed trend was witnessed as activity was also seen in the second-tier stocks, international oil prices rose and consolidation was seen in cement stocks,” said Muhammad Rizwan, head of sales at Topline Securities.

Oil stocks rose on the back of gains in global crude prices. Pakistan Oilfields Ltd gained 0.93 percent, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd rose 0.25 percent and Pakistan Petroleum Ltd increased 0.69 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.64/104.69 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 104.65/104.69 per dollar.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.00 percent from Thursday’s close of 6.20 percent. ($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

