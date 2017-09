(Refiles to add link)

April 8 (Reuters) - Anhui Xinhua Media Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 11.3 percent y/y at 772.8 million yuan ($119.44 million)

* Says it plans to invest about 600 million yuan in logistic project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PYs50U; bit.ly/1oIEwb4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4700 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)