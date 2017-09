April 8 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says sees Q1 net profit down 59-70 percent y/y

* Says LCD TV sales up 3.8 percent y/y in March, up 2 percent in Q1

* Says smartphone sales down 5.8 percent in March, down 9.5 percent in Q1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1S7oCoo; bit.ly/1S1h9nH

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)