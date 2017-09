April 11 (Reuters) - HC SemiTek Corp

* Says it signs agreement to sell LED chips’ products worth up to 1.5 billion yuan ($232.05 million) to MLS Co Ltd in the next three years

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NjDsAP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4640 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)