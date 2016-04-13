FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Mining stocks rally on positive China data
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 13, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Mining stocks rally on positive China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Mining stocks rallying as copper prices hit highest in almost a fortnight

** China’s March exports blew past analyst expectations, rising 11.5% vs last yr, in another encouraging signal from the world’s second-biggest economy

** China’s imports of copper rose 35.7% from a month ago to 570,000 tonnes in March

** Antofagasta, Glencore, Rio Tinto , Anglo American up 4-7 pct

** Anglo American top of the FTSE, at 7-mth highs

** Stoxx 600 Basic Resources Index best performing sector in Europe, up 4.5 pct, and at highest levels since March 8 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.