TABLE-Orix Jreit -6 MTH results
April 14, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Orix Jreit -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 14 (Reuters) 
Orix Jreit Inc 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 29, 2016  ended Aug 31, 2015     to Aug 31, 2016     to Feb 28, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   19.90               19.40               20.30               20.57
                       (+2.5 pct )        (+13.9 pct )         (+2.0 pct )         (+1.4 pct )
  Net                         7.70                7.25                7.02                7.22
                       (+6.1 pct )        (+25.9 pct )         (-8.8 pct )         (+2.8 pct )
  Div                    2,989 yen           2,929 yen           2,900 yen           2,980 yen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
