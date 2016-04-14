TABLE-Glp J-reit -6 MTH results

Apr 14 (Reuters) Glp J-reit FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 29, 2016 ended Aug 31, 2015 to Aug 31, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 12.33 11.08 12.26 12.25 (+11.4 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) (-0.6 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) Net 5.36 4.65 5.21 5.22 (+15.3 pct ) (-1.0 pct ) (-2.8 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Div 2,067 yen 1,944 yen 2,009 yen 2,011 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3281.T