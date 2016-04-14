FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Senior Living Investment -9 MTH results
April 14, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Japan Senior Living Investment -9 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 14 (Reuters) 
Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

              9 months and 18 days            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 29, 2016  ended May 31, 2015     to Aug 31, 2016     to Feb 28, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    1.15                                 978 mln             987 mln
                                                              (-15.1 pct )         (+0.9 pct )
  Net                      212 mln                                 297 mln             297 mln
                                                              (+39.7 pct )          (0.0 pct )
  Div                    2,509 yen                               3,506 yen           3,506 yen

