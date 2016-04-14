FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hubei Biocause Pharma to return to profit in Q1, posts insurance unit's Q1 income
April 14, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hubei Biocause Pharma to return to profit in Q1, posts insurance unit's Q1 income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it expects Q1 to return to net profit of 750-800 million yuan ($115.63-$123.34 million) versus net loss of 20.4 million yuan year ago

* Says insurance unit’s Q1 premium income at 18.5 billion yuan

* Says it plans to set up chemical unit with registered capital of 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MvzGJN; bit.ly/1T5NLgf; bit.ly/1p00Ehc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4860 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
