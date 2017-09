April 14 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement with Avic International Logistics’ Tianjin branch on aviation project worth up to 1.5 billion yuan ($231.40 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qqXUdC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)