April 15 (Reuters) - Suning Commerce Group

* Says unit Shiny Lion plans up to 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) worth of bank loans to fund the purchase of alibaba’s 27.8 million shares

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qLnJ8O

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)