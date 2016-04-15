FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan shares end flat; rupee steady, o/n rates rise
April 15, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares end flat; rupee steady, o/n rates rise

KARACHI, April 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan shares ended flat in a volatile session on Friday largely due to profit-taking in oil and cement stocks, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index at the Karachi Stock Exchange closed nearly unchanged at 33,767.12.

“After making an intraday high of 149 points, market closed flat after some profit-taking was seen in oil and cement stocks,” said Hammad Aman, manager equity sales, Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

Investors continued to pick refinery shares, with National Refinery Ltd gaining 2.07 percent and Pakistan Refinery Ltd closing up 4.90 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.66/104.70 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 104.66/104.70

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6 percent from Thursday’s close of 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

