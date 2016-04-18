FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BBMG enters into framework agreement on possible restructuring
April 18, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BBMG enters into framework agreement on possible restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - BBMG Corp

* Says it has entered into a framework agreement with state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Tangshan and Jidong Development Group Co Ltd in relation to the possible acquisition of not less than 51 percent equity interests in Jidong Development by the Company, and possible injection of cement and concrete businesses into Tangshan Jidong Cement Co Ltd by the Company and/or Jidong Development, together with the Possible Equity Restructuring

* Says shares have resumed trading on April 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SoABhl; bit.ly/22Gov2L

Source text in English: bit.ly/1SfKLeX

Further company coverage:

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
