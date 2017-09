April 18 (Reuters) - Suzhou Thvow Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit wins coal to gas project with investment about 160 million yuan ($24.69 million)

* Says wins high pressure heater contract worth about 70 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YCcXMS; bit.ly/23GpWnG

