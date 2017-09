April 18 (Reuters) - Chongqing Sansheng Building Materials Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement of intent to acquire Liaoyuan City Baikang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for up to 260 million yuan ($40.14 million)

