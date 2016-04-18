FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Watchstone: losses some gains as it rejects takeover proposal
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 18, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Watchstone: losses some gains as it rejects takeover proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Watchstone Group loses ground after news that insurance claims processor rejected a potential takeover proposal from a private co

** Shares give back some earlier gains (+6.5%, previously up c.17%) after co says proposal “unworkable”

** Co rejected recently received draft & highly conditional, non-cash proposal for all of the assets (excl. actual & contingent liabilities)

** Market value at c.100 mln stg as of Friday’s close; YTD, stock -30 pct

** About 3.5X full day’s avg 30-day vol through by c.1 hr before closing bell, with Watchstone still on track for best day in over 3 mnths

** Stock top gainer on FTSE AIM Technology Index , outperforming the index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.