BRIEF-Western Securities' 2015, Q1 net profit up, plans private placement

April 20 (Reuters) - Western Securities Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 197.2 percent y/y at 2.0 billion yuan ($309.33 million)

* Says Q1 net profit down 46.7 percent y/y at 276.6 million yuan

* Says it aims to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan via share placement to boost capital and working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on april 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SsMGPA; bit.ly/1Skbsz0; bit.ly/1NATKoS; bit.ly/1rj0IdW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)