April 20 (Reuters) - Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 72.9 percent y/y at 210.9 million yuan ($32.63 million)

* Says it gets securities regulator’s approval to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan bonds

($1 = 6.4640 Chinese yuan renminbi)