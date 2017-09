(Adds previous forecast) Apr 22 (Reuters) - Fujisash Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 97.70 97.50 Operating 2.60 1.85 Recurring 2.23 1.45 Net 1.27300 mln - 600 mln EPS 10.06 yen2.38 yen - 4.75 yen NOTE - Fujisash Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=5940.T