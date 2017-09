April 22 (Reuters) - Pacific Securities Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit down 97.3 percent y/y at 7.4 million yuan ($1.14 million)

* Says it signs cooperation agreement with Canada’s Doubleocean Financial Group to expand North America market

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Vp4ij0; bit.ly/1T2IJOU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4937 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)