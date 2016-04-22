BUZZ-Saga: Top investor's complete exit removes overhang

** Saga Plc top volume mover in London by a wide margin as top investor’s decision to sell its entire stake removes overhang from further periodic sell downs

** Acromas, the largest investor in the British travel and insurance, has been intending to sell its stake in co since it listed at 185/shr in May 2014

** Investor’s period stake sale in 2015 (Feb: 6%, May: 11%, July 6% & Dec: 13%) had created significant overhang on stock in the past

** After market on Thurs, Acromas announces intentions to sell its entire 352.7 mln shares, c.31.5% stake; Sale at 195 p/shr, bookrunner says on Fri, vs Saga’s Thurs close of 201.4p/shr

** Saga +3% to highest in >4 mnths, heading towards sharpest move since Aug, top gainer on Stoxx Europe small market

** Acromas, which was established in 2007 to acquire Saga and AA , listed both businesses in 2014, when all of AA and part of Saga was sold